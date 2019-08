Chris Pratt

“Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Every time I go back I’m reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned an Instagram photo of himself at his old stomping grounds in February 2019. “Please tip your server. Leave at least 20 percent,” he added. “Also leave some shrimp.”