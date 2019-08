Eva Longoria

In a November 2016 interview, the Desperate Housewives alum talked about how getting a job at Wendy’s as a teenager was an empowering experience for her. “I wanted to have a Quinceañera when I was 15 and my family didn’t have the money, so I got a job at Wendy’s and paid for it myself,” she told Redbook. “I couldn’t wait to get to work and make my own money.”