James Franco

In 2015, the Pineapple Express star wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about his experience working at McDonald’s as a teenager. “I started eating the cheeseburgers that were headed for the trash after being under the warming lamps for more than seven minutes,” he dished. “I would also sneak frozen apple bars and eat them in the freezer, still frozen — great with coffee.” Franco also used the job to hone his camera-ready skills, as he would often put on fake accents with customers to practice for scenes in his acting class.