Jenna Fischer

The Office alum took to Instagram in January 2017 to open up about the importance of hard work. In the process, she shared a snapshot her teenage self behind a cash register and mentioned her fast-food past. “Me at one of my first jobs running the register at Long John Silver’s. I got my first job sweeping out dog kennels at 15 and I’ve been working ever since. I’ve worked at a car wash, ice creamery, telemarketing, soda factory, data entry, and probably a billion receptionist jobs,” she wrote. “My parents taught me that if I wanted something I had to work for it and earn my own money. I’m so thankful for this lesson as it has served me well in my life.”