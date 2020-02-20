Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her fast food past during a visit to her hometown of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, in February 2020. During the trip, she stopped by the Subway restaurant where she worked and took a photo in front of it. “Stopped by the Subway I worked at!! My first job!!” she captioned the snap. “I got fired all the time for giving my friends free food.” The Don’t Be Tardy star then posed in front of a nearby McDonald’s and said via another Instagram post, “2nd job was right here at this McDonald’s!! I use to stand outside in this little ass booth the size of a telephone booth and take orders.”