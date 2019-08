Megan Fox

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2012, the Transformers star admitted that the only “real” job she ever had was dressing up in a banana costume when she worked for a smoothie shop in Florida. “I mostly worked behind the register,” she said. “But once a week, usually on Fridays, someone had to dress up as a piece of fruit and go and stand out by the highway. I was a banana. A giant banana.”