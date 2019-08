Piper Perabo

While seated next to Gordon Ramsay on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March 2019, the Angel Has Fallen star, who previously worked as a waitress, admitted she probably wouldn’t last a day at one of the celebrity chef’s restaurants. “Waitressing is very difficult,” she said. “I had to wear heels and I spilled a chocolate martini on somebody once … I had to pay for her dry cleaning.”