Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad buddies joined forces again in July 2019 to launch Dos Hombres mezcal, which they had been working on for years. Though the brand is now widely liked, the pair’s announcement drew ire from Breaking Bad fans, who were eagerly awaiting the news of a new BB-related project. Since smoothing things over with fans, Paul and Cranston have hosted several events at bars across the country at which people can taste their spirit.