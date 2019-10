Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Though the pair split in 2016 and have since divorced, their Miraval rosé remains a joint effort. The wine is still produced at Château Miraval in France, which the onetime couple purchased together in 2008. In 2017, Charles Perrin, the vintner on the estate, told Agence France Presse that Miraval “is an investment for their family and their children,” intimating the vineyard will not be sold or divided in light of the actors’ divorce.