Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi

Bongiovi had the idea to create his own rosé while he was still in college, and after months of research he took the idea to his famous dad. Together, the pair launched Hampton Water in early 2018. The wine has already been ranked the Top Rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator, and the No. 83 wine in the world. “It’s an incredible honor to be on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018, let alone ranked as the top rosé,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer said in a press release. “It’s a true testament to all of our hard work and I could not be more proud to share our excitement for, and love of, Hampton Water with people all over the world.”