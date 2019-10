Rande Gerber and George Clooney

While the Gravity star and his business partner, Rande Gerber, technically sold their Casamigos company to Diageo in 2017, they were among the first to launch a liquor brand together. What initially began as a private collection of tequilas meant just for Gerber and Clooney’s friends and family eventually grew to a business worth about $1 billion, which is what Diageo reportedly paid for the brand.