Taylor Swift

When asked by Bon Appétit in October 2012 to name the six foods that were always in her refrigerator, cheese made two appearances. The first food was eggs, because as the “You Need to Calm Down” singer explained, “I love making buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top. It’s my go-to breakfast.” Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese later made a cameo of its own on said list.