Demi Lovato

In March 2020 the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress teamed up with DoorDash to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many people to quarantine in their homes. “I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time,” she wrote on Instagram. The Grammy nominee also encouraged people to engage in safe social distancing practices. “If ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches,” she added.