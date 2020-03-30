Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

During the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the newlyweds joked about their reliance on food delivery apps since many restaurants were closed. “Babe, it’s so romantic to be in bed with you as you scroll through Postmates and dream about food we can’t eat,” the Lizzie McGuire alum told her husband in a series of Instagram Stories. The Younger star then asked the songwriter if he was “bored” of her cooking, to which he replied, “No, tonight was the best thing you’ve made.”