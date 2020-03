Post Malone

The Grammy winner earned the nickname Postmate Malone in October 2018 because of his frequent Postmates usage. His love of the food delivery app is so well known that in October 2018, Post’s pal Travis Scott surprised him with an epic Chick-fil-A spread. The feast, which was ordered via Postmates, included chicken tenders with 160 ounces of buffalo sauce and six gallons of sweet tea.