Sophia Bush

In response to a January 2019 tweet from chef Andrew Zimmern that praised Shake Shack for using antibiotic-free meat, the Chicago P.D. alum let it be known that she’s a food delivery app fan. “This truly makes me feel like the frequency with which I order @shakeshack on @Postmates is totally okay. Yay!” she replied. The tweet even got a response from Shake Shack founder, Danny Meyer, who wrote back: “It’s ok, and appreciated!”