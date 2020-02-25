Chris Rock

When he hosted the Oscars in March 2016, the comedian urged the star-studded audience to reach into their “millionaire pockets and buy some of my daughter’s Girl Scout cookies.” As a photo of Rock’s children’s troop appeared on the screen, about a dozen Girl Scouts came down the aisles of the Dolby Theatre and began selling boxes of cookies. When all was said and done, the ladies sold approximately 500 boxes at $5 a piece, netting them an impressive $2,500. The Grown Ups star then raised thousands of additional dollars via generous donations from Hollywood. “Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles was thrilled to participate in the 88th Oscars on Sunday evening,” a spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement at the time. “Both Girl Scouts of the USA and the Academy have verified that, through sales of Girl Scout Cookies and donations made during the Oscars, the Girl Scouts raised $65,243, that will benefit girls, allowing them to improve their communities and continue developing into strong leaders.”