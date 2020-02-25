Jason Momoa

In 2019, a Girl Scout from Colorado named Charlotte Holmberg had the genius idea to redesign her boxes of Samoas to include a shirtless photo of the Game of Thrones alum. The cookie’s moniker was also aptly changed from “Somoas” to “Momoas.” Not only did those tactics help the elementary school student sell plenty of treats, but it also caught the attention of the Aquaman star. “I love Girl Scout cookies,” he told Entertainment Tonight shortly after he learned about the gimmick. “I was waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some. I want the shortbread — and then you put those in the freezer, and that’s the best way.”