Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host showed his appreciation for the Girl Scouts (and their cookies) in March 2017 when he helped Oklahoma City native (and Girl Scout) Katie Francis break the record for the most boxes of treats cookies sold. Francis appeared on Fallon’s show with one goal in mind: to sell her 101,106th box of cookies. However, the Saturday Night Live alum had something a bit more grand in mind. He purchased the record-breaking box of Samoas on air and surprised his pint-sized guest with a $15,000 check made out to the Girl Scouts of the USA.