Mackenzie Hancsicsak

The This Is Us actress doesn’t just love Girl Scout cookies, she is a Girl Scout and she goes above and beyond to support her troop. When the child star attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019 she came with plenty of cookie boxes in tow, which she eagerly sold to the famous crowd. By the time the night was over, Hancsicsak had made a cool $500.