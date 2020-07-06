Ali Wong

The comedian joked that she is fond of Lakshmi’s frugal nature, which was on display during one of their earliest meetings. “I was surprised Padma came backstage after one of my shows because she spent all day working at Top Chef. She arrived in full hair and makeup, and we were lounging on this big blue velvet couch. Padma took off her shoes to be polite, and I was surprised to see that in addition to wearing a beautiful, tasteful, chic jumpsuit, she was also rocking socks from JetBlue,” Wong recalled. “They’re the black ones with neon green toes that I imagine most people never actually wear or wear only once.”

The socks made another appearance a few days later, when the Always Be My Maybe star went over to Lakshmi’s house. “I think they were the only pair of socks she had while shooting in Los Angeles for that entire season of Top Chef,” Wong explained. “I love that woman to death. She is one of the most down-to-earth, intelligent and real people I know.”