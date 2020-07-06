Andrew Zimmern

“I have to say that my favorite thing about Padma is current Padma. Right now, she’s the most brilliant, impressive and impactful version of herself — an activist, mother, storyteller, social justice warrior, home cook and human rights champion,” the Bizarre Foods host gushed. “If I look objectively at where she is right now, at this moment, my own favorite memory of her is looking at her Instagram profile or reading an interview with her. I think as human beings, we evolve into the best version of ourselves, and I look at where Padma is in her life right now, and she is there. She has become a superhero.”