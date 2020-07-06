Gail Simmons

“After 14 years shooting Top Chef together, traveling the world and watching each other’s lives and careers grow and evolve immeasurably, there are too many memorable moments to count,” Simmons declared. “I’d say a few at the top of my list include dancing on stage together at a Foo Fighters concert, eating our way through Singapore’s best hawker stalls (not to mention meals at restaurants and street food stands from New Orleans to Napa, Maui to Mexico), rushing the stage in disbelief and elation upon winning an Emmy in 2010, our many talks about the journey to motherhood and holding each other’s newborn daughters for the first time.”