Melissa King

“My favorite memory with Padma was taking a moment to bond over where we grew up,” the Top Chef champ explained. “Not many people are familiar with this small suburb in East Los Angeles, so I was surprised to hear she spent some time there and that we both worked at the same neighborhood mall during our high-school years.”

King added: “She’s such an intelligent, inspiring woman who has traveled all over the world building a successful career for herself that I was just taken aback to hear she came from where I came from. I admire her as an entrepreneur, as a food enthusiast, as a woman with a voice, and as a minority in this country, and she scored a few extra brownie points with me that day in that moment together.”