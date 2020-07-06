Michelle Buteau

“When I got an evite from Padma inviting me to her Diwali party, I said, ‘OMG! I have to go!! Also, what is Diwali?!’ When I arrived at her house with my husband, I was just taken aback at how beautiful, diverse, warm and welcoming everyone was,” The Circle host stated. “Padma was sitting on a beautiful, expensive pillow on the floor, and when we came in, she effortlessly got up without moaning or saying ouch. I was so impressed.”

The comedian, who noted that Lakshmi encouraged her to try some homemade Indian food at the party, added: “I will forever be changed and utterly impressed by yes, how strikingly beautiful she is, her advocacy, but also how down she is.”