Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale

Hudgens shared a Boomerang of the pair drinking rosé in July 2020 as part of an Instagram birthday message for her pal. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale 🥳🥳 ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho,” she captioned the post, which also included a series of photos of the duo. “We met on a commercial audition and our friendship took off. Next to high school musical, to touring the world, to shopping ALOT, to basketball games and a lot of rose. Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses. Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life. I love u ash. Always n forever.”