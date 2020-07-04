Justin Timberlake

The “Say Something” crooner wished his good pal Jimmy Fallon a happy birthday via Instagram in September 2017 and addressed their shared love of grilling. “Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon ‼️ Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches… OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah… I remember that too!” he captioned a photo of the duo cooking hamburgers. “Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff.”