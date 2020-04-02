Darren Criss

The Glee alum and his wife, Mia Swier, opened Tramp Stamp Granny’s in Los Angeles in August 2018. The piano bar is a favorite among the celebrity set (Jon Hamm, Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld have all been spotted inside) and it’s known for raucous sing-alongs of Broadway show tunes featuring singing bartenders and bouncers. “It really is infectious, the sort of intoxication you feel from being around the vibe,” the Emmy winner told The Hollywood Reporter when the establishment opened.