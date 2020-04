Dylan Sprouse

Since the Suite Life on Deck alum is now a professional mead brewer, it’s no surprise that he opened a Brooklyn meadery called All-Wise in 2018. All the mead — an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, yeast and other fruits and spices — is made in-house. Though the space currently only sells bottles to-go, there are plans for a tap house tasting bar to open soon.