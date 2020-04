Justin Theroux

The Leftovers alum opened Ray’s in New York City, in July 2019. The self-described “dive bar,” which boasts no drink menu and sparse decor, is a collaboration between the On the Basis of Sex star and Golden Age Hospitality’s restaurant savvy trio Jon Neidich, Taavo Somer and Carlos Quirarte, who are behind Big Apple hotspots including Acme and Freeman’s.