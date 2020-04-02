Lance Bass

The Out of Sync author partnered with the owners of Rocco’s Tavern to create Rocco’s WeHo in May 2019. The Los Angeles bar boasts more than 200 seats and has both indoor and outdoor dining. “It’s a true honor for me to partner with Rocco’s Tavern and to open Rocco’s WeHo in the heart of West Hollywood,” Bass said when the venture was announced. “The food, DJs, live music, entertainment and indoor/outdoor dining is going to be amazing. We are so excited to be a part of the LGBTQ+ West Hollywood community.”