Pharrell Williams

The Grammy winner joined forces with hospitality mogul David Grutman in November 2018 to open Bar Bevy in Miami. The locale boasts a sultry vibe and features dark wood floors and velvet seating. There’s also a rooftop lounge that’s ideal for outdoor cocktail drinking. One floor below Bar Bevy is Swan, a restaurant that the “Happy” singer also co-owns with Grutman. Jean Imbert, the winner of Europe’s Top Chef season three, is the chef.