Ty Burrell

The Modern Family star is part-owner of Beer Bar in Salt Lake City, Utah. The space is a beer garden-like eatery that serves 150 beers paired up with an array of house-made bratwursts, local breads and Belgian fries. “It’s a super simple menu, which is what we wanted from the beginning,” the actor told USA Today in August 2014. “Basic, but well-made and local. Instead of putting the energy into a lot of elements, making sure you have fewer elements and you are taking the time to make them right.” Burrell also owns another establishment called Bar X, which is located next-door to Beer Bar.