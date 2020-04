Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley

The Florida Georgia Line duo opened FGL House Kitchen & Bar in June 2017 in Nashville. The spot sits right in the heart of Music City’s honky-tonk district and stretches out over four floors, including a rooftop retreat named after the pair’s monster hit, “Cruise,” which was released in 2012. “The Cruise rooftop is my favorite place in the world,” Kelley told Rolling Stone in 2017. “It has views of Nashville, great drinks and two DJ booths.”