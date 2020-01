Brad Pitt

The actor, who won a Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, welcomed the plant-based change. “I’m all for it,” he told the Associated Press on the red carpet. “It makes sense because everyone can eat vegan, but not everyone can eat a steak.” According to the Ad Astra star, the steak at the Golden Globes was “never that good.” Fish, he noted, presented its own problems as well. “Then everyone is walking around with fish breath,” he added with a smile.