Mark Cuban

The Shark Tank star used to bartend at a Dallas bar called Elan while splitting a $750-a-month apartment with five other guys. “But bartending wasn’t my end goal. I wanted to start my own business,” the tech entrepreneur told Forbes in March 2013. Should the billionaire ever hypothetically lose his fortune, he would bartend all over again. “I would get a job as a bartender at night and a sales job during the day,” he told NBC in December 2016. “I would start working.”