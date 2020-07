Michael Fassbender

The Assassin’s Creed star was having second thoughts about his career choice after he started dabbling in acting. “I was thinking, what if this doesn’t work out? I haven’t been to university, I’m not the most academic person … but then I thought, well, I do know the catering industry, so I’m going to learn as much about making cocktails and running a bar,” he told The Telegraph in August 2011. “So I started managing a bar and then suddenly I was getting auditions.”