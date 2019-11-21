Coconut Cake for All These Stars Have Gotten the Dessert From Tom Cruise

Henry Cavill

During a July 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Justice League star, who costarred with Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, recalled his fist encounter with the confection. “One day I received said coconut cake, which said, ‘Happy Christmas Henry, from Tom Cruise.’” Believing the sweet treat was “going to be made of healthy stuff,” the Brit ignored it until a friend gave it a try and told him otherwise. “It’s the most luxurious, unhealthy cake,” he recalled. “I then ate the whole thing.”