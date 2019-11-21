Coconut Cake for All These Stars Have Gotten the Dessert From Tom Cruise

James Corden

During that same interview, the late-night host revealed that he, too, has been a recipient of one of Cruise’s cakes, though it wasn’t a coconut confection. As the Into the Woods star recalled, his present came on the morning of the 2018 Grammy Awards, which he hosted. “I woke up to someone knocking on my door. It was like 8 a.m. and they presented me with an incredible chocolate cake and it was from Tom Cruise saying ‘Good luck at the Grammys,’” he said. “I was like, ‘This is how you look so good. You make everyone around you fat!”