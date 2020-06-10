Food Stars With a Sweet Tooth: Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and More By Samantha Leffler June 10, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 12 7 / 12 Kylie Jenner The Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed a cocktail and a colorful frozen dessert in November 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News