Britney Spears

The pop star invested in a New York City restaurant called Nyla in March 2002, but got out of the food biz by November of that year after a series of difficulties with her business partners. The Grammy nominee “terminated her relationship” with the eatery citing mismanagement and “management’s failure to keep her fully apprised,” according to a statement shared with MTV at the time. “I wish the restaurant and its current ownership continued success,” she said. After switching from Cajun food to Italian food, Nyla closed its doors for good in December 2002.