Jessica Biel

The Limetown star opened Au Fudge, a Los Angeles restaurant that was created with moms and families in mind, in 2016. The eatery abruptly closed its doors in July 2018, but management said it would remain open for private events. “Thank you for so many years of support. Tomorrow is our last day open at the restaurant, but more things to come from Au Fudge,” the company’s Instagram account shared at the time. A source told Us that Au Fudge’s staff was only given a few days’ notice before the restaurant closed for good.