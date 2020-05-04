Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried his hand at the restaurant business in April 2012 with RYU, a Japanese-Asian fusion restaurant in New York City’s Meatpacking District. Despite being featured on an episode of KUWTK and a significant amount of press, the eatery closed after just 191 days in business. Upon cutting ties with the eatery a few months before its demise, a representative for the clothing designer told The Hollywood Reporter that he “wasn’t in (New York) as much as he thought he would be and he had other projects he was focusing on.”