Steven Spielberg

The legendary director opened a submarine-themed restaurant that served nautical-themed fare and “gourmet” subs called Dive! in Los Angeles in May 1994. Though it spawned additional locations in Las Vegas and Barcelona, all three eateries, which featured computer-generated “underwater” special effects, catwalks, exposed conduits, gauges, throttles, control panels and “dives” every half-hour, closed by 2000.