Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga

The siblings and RHONJ stars entered the restaurant business in May 2017 with the opening of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza in their home state. However, the business closed abruptly in January 2018 after difficulties with various business partners. The eatery opened its doors less than a year after the pair’s mom, Antonia Gorga, passed away suddenly and endeavor was meant to be a tribute to their parents. Antonia served as an inspiration behind many dishes served at the establishment. Reflecting on the failure, Gorga told Us in February 2020: “We’re not restaurant people.”