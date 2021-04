50 Cent and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne

The Grammy winner launched his pricey champagne label in August 2018 and the line of brut, rosé and blanc de blancs retails for $199, $325 and $999 respectively. The brand’s moniker translates to “the king’s path” and each bottle features a 14 karat gold-plated emblem resembling the king chess piece. In November 2019, the “Candy Shop” rapper unveiled his latest spirit — Branson Cognac.