Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The couple announced their partnership with the Real family to create a new tequila brand, Calirosa, in July 2021. “Calirosa Tequila is more than a partnership,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s a bridge between two families in the hopes of bringing something truly special into the marketplace to be enjoyed for generations to come. Salud!!!!!!!” Prinsloo added: “Here we gooooooo!!!! I’m so excited.”