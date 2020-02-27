Chris Harrison and Tropical Rosé

The Bachelor host got into the booze business in February 2020 when he partnered with Seagram’s to create Tropical Rosé, a new flavor in the brand’s Escapes line. At the time, he described the libation as “light and sweet” on his social media and noted that he was “hands on” in creating the flavor, which includes notes of passionfruit and dragon fruit. Furthermore, the packaging features pale pink details, a Bachelor-inspired beachy landscape and, of course, Harrison’s face.