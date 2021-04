Justin Timberlake and Sauza 901

The “Say Something” singer first launched his tequila in 2009, but joined the big leagues in 2014 when he relaunched his spirit of choice with Sauza Liquors. Now known as Sauza 901, the triple-distilled liquor consistently receives solid customer reviews and is often lauded for its smooth quality. “I have spent the last several years creating a premium brand that captures the passion I have for tequila,” Timberlake has said.