Miles Teller and The Long Drink

The Whiplash star became a co-owner of The Long Drink, a Finnish liquor brand, in October 2019 not long after tasting it in New York and falling in love with it. He even traveled to Finland in 2019 in an effort to understand the beverage’s roots. The libation is made with grapefruit, gin and juniper berries, creating a thirst-quenching and complex taste with the convenience of a can. “Long drink,” as it is locally known, has long been Finland’s most popular alcoholic beverage, and The Long Drink introduced it to American markets for the first time.